PAKU, Milton. Ena Petuha and Paku whanau wish to acknowledge the many acts of kindness and sympathy that continue to be a great comfort to us in our time of sorrow. To the family and many friends of the late Milton Paku we wish to extend our sincere thanks for your many kindnesses and for the condolences we have received. Special thanks to Terry Longley & Sons, our Kaumatua Mike Paku, Reverend Numia Tomaona and all who came to the funeral.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on June 8, 2019
