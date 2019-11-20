|
HOWELL, Moana Lily. 27.01.1930 - 18.11.2019 Passed away peacefully. Loved 1st wife of the late Ron, and the late Gordon. Loved mother of Karen and Bill Sanders, Alan and Pam McIntosh, Cheryl and the late Ross Collins. Stepmother of Ruth (deceased), Pam and Brian Adams, Bev and Owen Healey. Loved Grandmother and Great-Grandmother of her many grandchildren. A service for Moana will be held in the Beth Shan Chapel, 157 Georges Drive, Napier on Saturday, November 23 at 10.30am. All messages to the Howell Family, c/- PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019