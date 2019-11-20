Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beth Shan Funeral Directors
PO Box 439
Napier, Hawke's Bay
06-835 9925
Service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:30 a.m.
Beth Shan Chapel
157 Georges Drive
Napier
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Moana HOWELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Moana Lily. HOWELL

Add a Memory
Moana Lily. HOWELL Notice
HOWELL, Moana Lily. 27.01.1930 - 18.11.2019 Passed away peacefully. Loved 1st wife of the late Ron, and the late Gordon. Loved mother of Karen and Bill Sanders, Alan and Pam McIntosh, Cheryl and the late Ross Collins. Stepmother of Ruth (deceased), Pam and Brian Adams, Bev and Owen Healey. Loved Grandmother and Great-Grandmother of her many grandchildren. A service for Moana will be held in the Beth Shan Chapel, 157 Georges Drive, Napier on Saturday, November 23 at 10.30am. All messages to the Howell Family, c/- PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Moana's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -