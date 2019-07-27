|
STEWART, Moira Evelyn. Passed away at H.B. Regional Hospital on July 24, 2019 in her 81st year. Loved wife of Patrick (deceased). Loved mother of Patricia, Charles, and Alastair. Loved Step- Mum of Rod, Pauline, Graham and Lynn. Grandmother of Michelle, Katrina, Grace, Eve, Rome, and Lexx. Great- grandmother of Duran, Mark, and Cody. The family would like to thank all the staff of H.B. Regional Hospital, in particular, Ward B2 for all their love and care. Donations to the Stroke Foundation would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A celebration of Moira's life will be held at St Andrew's Presbyterian Church, 300 Market Street South, Hastings on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 1:30pm. Messages to 'Moira's Family', c/- P.O. Box 8424, Havelock North.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on July 27, 2019