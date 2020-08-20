Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dunstalls Funeral Directors
PO Box 1055 Napier 4140
, Hawke's Bay
06 835 7196
Resources
More Obituaries for Moira WALLIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Moira Margaret WALLIS

Add a Memory
Moira Margaret WALLIS Notice
WALLIS, Moira Margaret. Passed away on August 15, 2020 aged 97. Beloved wife of the late Des Wallis. Treasured mother and mother-in-law of Brett and Karen, Blair, Moira (Shane) and Matthew, Rowan and Alison. Much loved gran of Michelle, Dale, Elissa, Regan, Alex, Tim, Laura and Simon. Special great gran of Madison, Kaito, Haruka, Eve, Saoirse, Alice, Otto, Soren and Remy. RIP Special thanks for the devoted daily care given to mum over many years by Maxine. A private family service has been held.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Aug. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Moira's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
- ADVERTISEMENT -