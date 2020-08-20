|
WALLIS, Moira Margaret. Passed away on August 15, 2020 aged 97. Beloved wife of the late Des Wallis. Treasured mother and mother-in-law of Brett and Karen, Blair, Moira (Shane) and Matthew, Rowan and Alison. Much loved gran of Michelle, Dale, Elissa, Regan, Alex, Tim, Laura and Simon. Special great gran of Madison, Kaito, Haruka, Eve, Saoirse, Alice, Otto, Soren and Remy. RIP Special thanks for the devoted daily care given to mum over many years by Maxine. A private family service has been held.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Aug. 20, 2020