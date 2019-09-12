Home

FRANKUM, Molly Teresa. Passed away peacefully on September 10, 2019, aged 88 years. Loving wife of the late Christopher Frankum. Mother of Keith, Tim, Jane and Penny and adored Nana and Great-Nana of Kirsty, Carl, Stephanie, Lisa, Catherine, Rebecca, Meagan, Zoe, Peter, Jackson and Mason. 'Molly will be sadly missed by family and friends.' A very special thanks to all the nursing staff and carers at Reeve House, Mary Doyle Lifecare, Havelock North. A celebration of Molly's life will be held at Crestwood, 615 Heretaunga Street East, Hastings on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 11.00am. Messages to the Frankum family, c/- PO Box 8424, Havelock North 4157.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Sept. 12, 2019
