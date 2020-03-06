Home

Longley Terry & Son Funeral Services
19 Cooper S
Havelock North , Hawke's Bay
06-877 7873
Service
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Crestwood
615 Heretaunga Street East
Hastings
View Map
Interment
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
Taumaranui Cemetery
Mona Doreen (Noni) PENNEY-DUNN

Mona Doreen (Noni) PENNEY-DUNN Notice
PENNEY-DUNN, Mona Doreen (Noni). Peacefully at her home in Hastings surrounded by her loving girls on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. Dearly loved wife of the late Colin. A very much loved mum and mother-in-law of Jan and Will, Karen and Donald, Colleen and John, Sue and Duncan, Gill and Pat. Loved Nanna to 13 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Loved sister of Anne and the late George. A service to celebrate Noni's life will be held at Crestwood, 615 Heretaunga Street East, Hastings, on Monday, March 9, 2020 at 2pm. Noni's interment will take place the following day in the Taumaranui Cemetery. Messages to the Penny-Dunn Family, C/O PO Box 8424, Havelock North.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Mar. 6, 2020
