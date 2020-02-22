|
RICHARDS, Monica Elizabeth. On February 20, 2020 passed away peacefully at Christchurch Hospital surrounded by family, aged 94 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Garth Richards. Much loved mother and mother-in- law of Gary and Sandra (deceased) and partner Rhonda, Ralph and Te Wai, Glynis and Tom Dobson, Cheryl and Kevin Dawson, and Bryan and Janene. Loved Nana and Nan of Amanda and Mike (deceased) and partner Nathan, Kelleigh and Chris, Jaimee and Stefan, Latisha, Monique and Kane, Hayden and Emma, Wendy Dobson and Pete Van Keulen, Bruce Dobson and Diana Heir (Australia), Julie Dobson and Corey Donnelly (Blackball), Leon and Tony Dawson (Auckland), Brendon and Emma Dawson (Havelock North), Fiona and Glen Ashworth (Guernsey), Garth Richards, and Marc Richards. Dearly loved great Nan and Nana of her 26 great grandchildren. Messages to the Richards Family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A service to celebrate Monica's life will be held at the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London or Whitmore Streets, Christchurch, on Wednesday, February 26, at 4.00pm.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Feb. 22, 2020