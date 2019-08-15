|
LANDMAN, Monica June. (Nee Harris). Peacefully at Waiapu House after a short illness. Dearly loved mother of Jane and Mark. Loving grandmother of Henry and his wife Henny. Loved sister of Des and Jennifer. Caring Aunt and great Aunt to all the Harris family. Thank you to the staff at Waiapu House for their care of June. A service for June will be held at Crestwood, 615 Heretaunga Street East, Hastings, on Saturday August 17 2019, at 1 pm. Tributes can be made online at www.tlas.co.nz or mailed to the Landman family, C/- PO Box 8424, Havelock North 4130.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Aug. 15, 2019