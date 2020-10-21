|
McNEILL, Mora Catherine. OBE After short illness. Much loved family member of Duncan and Sally, Ali and Bill, Hester and David, Deborah, Christine and Wayne, Anna and Jason, Grant and Caroline, Kateand Brent, Claire, Hannah and Colin, Charlotte and Jono, and great nieces and nephews. Mora held a very special place in all of our lives.Messages and tributes to 'the McNeill family' may be placed online in Mora's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie 6241. Mora's funeral service will be held at The Wellington Cathedral of St Paul, cnr Hill Street and Molesworth Street, Wellington on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 11am. Thereafter a private burial. A candlelit vigil to celebrate Mora's life will be held on Friday, October 23 at 7pm in The Lady Chapel.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Oct. 21, 2020