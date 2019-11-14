|
|
ELLIOTT, Morris James. Passed away peacefully on November 11, 2019. Beloved husband of Margaret for 65 years. Special father and father-in-law of Brent and Janette, Sharron and Shaun Tomlinson. Proud grandfather of Laura, Andrew, Adam and Jayne, Erin and George, and great grandfather of Sophie. Special thanks to Dr Peter Culham, the caring staff at Hawke's Bay Regional Hospital and Cranford Hospice. A memorial service will be held for Morris at Crestwood Chapel, 615 Heretaunga Street East Hastings on Friday November 15, at 2:00pm. In lieu of flowers a donation to Cranford Hospice would be very much appreciated. A caring, loving man now at peace. Messages to the Elliott family, C/0 PO Box 8424, Havelock North 4157.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Nov. 14, 2019