Muriel Bronwyn . (E) EVANS

Muriel Bronwyn . (E) EVANS Notice
EVANS, Muriel Bronwyn (Mrs E). 06.09.1934 - 28.10.2019 Loved wife of Bob (deceased). Beloved mother of Bronwyn and Stan, mother-in- law of Tony and Linda. Grandmother of Jacob, Ethan, Vienna and Rock. Loved sister of Helen (deceased), Eva and Ken. Thank you to the staff of Duchess Wing at Princess Alexandra. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Cranford Hospice may be left at the service, and would be appreciated. A farewell for Muriel will be held in the Beth Shan Chapel, 157 Georges Drive, Napier on Saturday, November 2, at 2.00pm.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Oct. 30, 2019
