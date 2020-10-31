Home

Tong & Peryer
509 Queen St
West Hastings , Hawke's Bay
06-878 5149
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020
12:00 p.m.
St. Patrick's Catholic Church
Munroe St
Napier
View Map
Interment
Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Waipawa Cemetery
Muriel Dawn (Mackie) ATKINSON


1928 - 2020
Muriel Dawn (Mackie) ATKINSON Notice
ATKINSON, Muriel Dawn (nee Mackie). Born 23.03.1928, Muriel sung her last chorus at home "Wattle Creek" Puketapu on 29.10.2020 surrounded by her family. Beloved wife and dance partner of Ben Atkinson. Cherished eldest daughter of Robert and Annie Mackie of Onga Onga. Eldest sister to Calvin, Ken, Stuart, Trevor, Roseanne and Rosemary. Sister-in- law and baby whisperer to Beryce, Maureen, Jan, Ann and conversation partner to Bernard. An Aunt who went above and beyond to 37 nieces and nephews who remembered every birthday of 23 great nieces and nephews; and had room in her arms to welcome 6 great great nieces and nephews. Her grace, humour and hospitality was treasured by all and will be forever missed. A Requiem Mass will celebrate Muriel's life at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Munroe St, Napier on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at 12.00pm. Interment to follow on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at the Waipawa Cemetery at 11.00am.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Oct. 31, 2020
