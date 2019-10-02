Home

Muriel Louisa. GIBB

Muriel Louisa. GIBB Notice
GIBB, Muriel Louisa. 29.10.1930 - 30.09.2019 Aged 88 years, Muriel passed away peacefully at Hampton Court. Loved wife of the late John Geange and the late Angus Gibb. Adored Mum of Sandra and Peter, Aenone and John, Bill (deceased) and Philippa, and John and Cheryl. Cherished Nana Moo to 14 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren. Stepmother of Daryl, and Lindsay and Nana to their children. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Kidney Foundation would be appreciated. Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of Muriel's life in the Beth Shan Chapel, 157 Georges Drive, Napier on Friday, October 4 at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation. Messages to The Bound Family, PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Oct. 2, 2019
