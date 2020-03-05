|
OSGOOD, Murray Dudley. Husband and Dad 5th March 2010 Today is the 10th Anniversary of the day we lost you and for a time it felt as though our lives had ended too. But loss has taught us many things and now we face each day With hope and happy memories to help us on our way. And though we're full of sadness that you're no longer here Your influence still guides us And we still feel you near What we shared will never die It lives within our hearts Bringing strength and comfort while we are apart Love Lyn, Michelle, Jason, Desiree and families
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Mar. 5, 2020