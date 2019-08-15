|
WEBB, Murray Grant. Sadly, at Kiri Te Kanawa Retirement Village, Gisborne on Tuesday, August 13, 2019. Loved husband of Rita. Loved father and father-in-law of Allan, Karen and the late Paul Green and Gillian and Hamish Campbell. Loved Grandad of Melanie, Erin, Nildelka, Amy, Mikala and Megan, and foster grandad of Kirk and Tylah. Murray passed away in the loving arms of his family. Murray's funeral will be at Evans Chapel, Ormond Road, Gisborne on Saturday, August 17 at 1:30pm followed by Private Cremation. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Guide Dogs for the Royal NZ Foundation for the Blind, P.O.Box 581, Gisborne, would be appreciated. Live stream of service available at evansfuneral.co.nz. Thank you. Evans Funeral Services Ltd. FDANZ www.evansfuneral.co.nz
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Aug. 15, 2019