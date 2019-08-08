|
MASON, Murray Ralph. 27.12.1942 - 03.08.2019 Born Murray Edward Wyatt in Takapau, Hawkes Bay. Was the adopted son of Ernest and Jean Mason, and the son of Geoffrey and Joan Wyatt. Brother to Margaret Chittick (deceased), Dennis and Richard Wyatt. Father to Davin, Brian and Shari. Grandfather to Fletcher, Meja and Amelia. Respected journalist, accomplished sportsman and academic. Please come down to the Albion, 119 Hobson Street, Auckland, this Saturday, August 10 at 3pm and have a drink with us as we celebrate and remember Murray. All communications to the family, c/o Davis Funerals, PO Box 56013, Auckland 1446.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Aug. 8, 2019