Murray Stuart FRANCE

FRANCE, Murray Stuart. Murray passed away very peacefully at his home at Summerset By The Lake, Taupo on Tuesday April 28, 2020, aged 85 years. Loving husband of Davina for 57 years. Loved Dad of Elizabeth and Christopher, Susan and Mark, David and Fiona, John and Ruth, and Neil and Michelle. Poppa of Samuel and Sophie, Caitlin and Bridget, Ruby, Harrison and Hannah, Benjamin, Toby, Max and Charlie. Brother and mate of the late Norman. A family service has been held for Murray followed by lunch at the lake in the sun. The France family wish to thank Summerset, Taupo Hospice and caregivers for supporting Murray under challenging lockdown circumstances.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on May 9, 2020
