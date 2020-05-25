Home

Myra Annie (Crosse) POOLE

Myra Annie (Crosse) POOLE Notice
POOLE, Myra Annie (nee Crosse). Suddenly but peacefully at home on Friday, May 22, 2020. In her 90th year. Dearly loved wife and soul-mate to Arthur for 68 years. Much loved Mum to Graeme and Helen, Colin and Sandy, Eion and Lynne, Catherine, David and Debbie. Cherished Gran to her 18 grandchildren and 7 great grand children. " Forever in our Hearts" Messages for the family c/- 43 Guy Street, Dannevirke. Due to current Level 2 restrictions a private family service will be held.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on May 25, 2020
