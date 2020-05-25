|
POOLE, Myra Annie (nee Crosse). Suddenly but peacefully at home on Friday, May 22, 2020. In her 90th year. Dearly loved wife and soul-mate to Arthur for 68 years. Much loved Mum to Graeme and Helen, Colin and Sandy, Eion and Lynne, Catherine, David and Debbie. Cherished Gran to her 18 grandchildren and 7 great grand children. " Forever in our Hearts" Messages for the family c/- 43 Guy Street, Dannevirke. Due to current Level 2 restrictions a private family service will be held.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on May 25, 2020