POOLE, Myra Annie 28.12.1930 - 22.05.2020 Arthur and the family wish to thank all those who supported them through the sudden and unexpected loss of their dearly loved wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Due to the restrictions we could only invite close family and friends to the service, but we have been humbled by the support shown by everyone since then. The cards, visits, flowers, baking and food have been very much appreciated. We sincerely thank you for your support at this difficult time, it has been of great comfort to the family.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on June 27, 2020