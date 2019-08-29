|
McKINLAY, Myra Elaine. 10.02.1928 - 28.08.2019 Passed away peacefully after a short illness at Glengarry Lifecare in Wairoa on Wednesday 28 August 2019. Wife of Alan (deceased). Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Wayne and Carolyn, Ian (deceased), Raewyn, Darryl and Gay. Much loved grandmother, great grandmother, great great grandmother and friend to many. Myra will lie at Pickering's Funeral Chapel where her funeral service will be held on Saturday August 31, 2019 at 1pm followed by interment in the Wairoa Cemetery. All messages C/- McKinlay family, PO Box 423, Wairoa 4160. Pickering (Wairoa) Ltd Funeral Directors Wairoa FDANZ www.pickeringfd.co.nz
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Aug. 29, 2019