BAINES, Myra Joycelene (nee Todd). On Saturday, August 10, 2019 peacefully at Rahiri Rest Home, Dannevirke surrounded by her loving family. Dearly loved wife of Earl. Loving Mum to Chris, Lynette and Maree. Mother-in-law to Stephen and the late Kathy. Loved Nana to Renee and Emma. Myra is now reunited with her baby sons, Robert and Kieran. In lieu of flowers donations to the Dannevirke Cancer Support Group, PO Box 296, Dannevirke or these may be left at the service. A celebration of Myra's life will be held at Knox Church, Swinburn Street, Dannevirke on Thursday, August 15 at 11am followed by interment at the Mangatera Lawn Cemetery.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Aug. 12, 2019