Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tararua Funeral Services Ltd
51 Denmark St
Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui
06-374 7785
Resources
More Obituaries for Myra BAINES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Myra Joycelene (Todd) BAINES

Add a Memory
Myra Joycelene (Todd) BAINES Notice
BAINES, Myra Joycelene (nee Todd). On Saturday, August 10, 2019 peacefully at Rahiri Rest Home, Dannevirke surrounded by her loving family. Dearly loved wife of Earl. Loving Mum to Chris, Lynette and Maree. Mother-in-law to Stephen and the late Kathy. Loved Nana to Renee and Emma. Myra is now reunited with her baby sons, Robert and Kieran. In lieu of flowers donations to the Dannevirke Cancer Support Group, PO Box 296, Dannevirke or these may be left at the service. A celebration of Myra's life will be held at Knox Church, Swinburn Street, Dannevirke on Thursday, August 15 at 11am followed by interment at the Mangatera Lawn Cemetery.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Aug. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Myra's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.