Myrl Elizabeth . (Fadge) McFADYEN

Myrl Elizabeth . (Fadge) McFADYEN Notice
McFADYEN, Myrl Elizabeth (Fadge). 25.01.1936-11.03.2020 Peacefully surrounded by family. Beloved wife and sweetheart of Duncan. Much loved Mum of Gary (Sam) and Sue and mother- in-law of Sandy and Ian. Treasured Nana of Monique, Bradley, Rebekah, Ben, and Samuel. Adored Nana Mac of Nate and Emma. Many thanks to the staff of Eversley for their support and care of Myrl. A celebration of Myrl's life will be held at Crestwood 615 Heretaunga Street East, Hastings on Monday March 16, 2020 at 11am.Messages to the McFadyen family, C/- PO Box 8424, Havelock North 4157.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Mar. 14, 2020
Remember
