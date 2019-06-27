|
|
LEE, Myrtle (nee Davey). 03.03.1930 - 26.06.2019 Passed away peacefully at Duart House, Havelock North. Loved and treasured wife of 58 year to Wally. Loved and admired mother and mother-in-law of Yvonne and Colin, Leonie and Glenn, and Bill and Jane. Adored Gran of the late Anthea and Nana of Aaron, Rochelle, Jemma, Ryan, Jessica. Great Nana of Peter, Sarah, Sage, Annabell- Rose, Holly, Lilian- Mae. Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Russell St Unichem Pharmacy, Hastings and Dr Stark, Also to the staff at Duart House for the love and care you showed Myrtle. A Celebration of Myrtle's life will be held at 1pm on June 29, 2019 at the Hastings Wesley Methodist Church, Cnr Heretaunga and Hastings Street. Messages to be send to P.O.Box 2610, Stortford Lodge, Hastings 4153.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on June 27, 2019