Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Myrtle LEE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Myrtle . (Davey) LEE

Notice Condolences

Myrtle . (Davey) LEE Notice
LEE, Myrtle (nee Davey). 03.03.1930 - 26.06.2019 Passed away peacefully at Duart House, Havelock North. Loved and treasured wife of 58 year to Wally. Loved and admired mother and mother-in-law of Yvonne and Colin, Leonie and Glenn, and Bill and Jane. Adored Gran of the late Anthea and Nana of Aaron, Rochelle, Jemma, Ryan, Jessica. Great Nana of Peter, Sarah, Sage, Annabell- Rose, Holly, Lilian- Mae. Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Russell St Unichem Pharmacy, Hastings and Dr Stark, Also to the staff at Duart House for the love and care you showed Myrtle. A Celebration of Myrtle's life will be held at 1pm on June 29, 2019 at the Hastings Wesley Methodist Church, Cnr Heretaunga and Hastings Street. Messages to be send to P.O.Box 2610, Stortford Lodge, Hastings 4153.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on June 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.