Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tong & Peryer
509 Queen St
West Hastings , Hawke's Bay
06-878 5149
Service
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
11:00 a.m.
Crestwood
615 Heretaunga Street East
Hastings
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Myrtle CAIRNS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Myrtle Norma . (Norma) CAIRNS


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Myrtle Norma . (Norma) CAIRNS Notice
CAIRNS, Myrtle Norma (Norma). 24.07.1931-14.11.2019. Died peacefully at Eversley Rest Home surrounded by family. Formerly of Wellington and Summerset in the Orchard. Dearly loved daughter of the late Hugh and Myrtle Cassidy. Youngest sister of the late Nola Hales, Ken Cassidy and Fay Biddle. Much loved Aunt and treasured friend to so many. Special thanks to everyone at Eversley for the love and care you have given Norma this year. A service for Norma will be held at Crestwood, 615 Heretaunga Street East, Hastings on Monday November 18 at 11.00am, followed by interment at Mangatera Cemetery, Dannevirke. Online tributes can be made at www.tnphb.co.nz or messages to "the Cairns Family" c/- P.O Box 967 Hastings 4156.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Nov. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Myrtle's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -