|
|
NORMAN, Nairn Howard. At Hawkes Bay Hospital surrounded by family on November 10, 2019, aged 77 years. Much loved partner of Jane, loved father and father-in-law of Kate and Max, Justin and Helen, and proud Grandad of Jessica, Marika, Anna and Lucas. A cherished brother, step-father, step-grandad, uncle and friend to many. A service to celebrate Nairn's life will be held at "Stonehaven", 10 Peel Street, Waipukurau on Friday, November 15 at 11:00am followed by private cremation. Messages may be sent to the Norman family, C/- PO Box 200, Waipukurau 4242. C. H. B. Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ Waipukurau
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Nov. 11, 2019