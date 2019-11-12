Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy ANSTIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy (Clayton) ANSTIS

Add a Memory
Nancy (Clayton) ANSTIS Notice
ANSTIS, Nancy (nee Clayton). Passed away peacefully on November 9, 2019 in Hastings, aged 86 years. Loved daughter of Alfred Rakataha Poihipi Clayton and Ettie Tihei Clayton (nee Pirika). Cherished wife of the late Colin Francis Anstis. Precious, loved Mother of Colin and Laurel, Laurence and Lynda, Christine and Trevor, John and Lianne. Loved Nana of Turei and Tammy, Malorie and Matt, Joseph, Gregory and Annalise, Holly and Jesse, Michael, James, and Natasha. Loved Nan Nan of Cruze, Kaylee, and Sahara. At Nancy's request a private service has been held. For correspondence please contact: [email protected]
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Nov. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -