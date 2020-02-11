Home

POWERED BY

Nancy Cavell POCKETT

Add a Memory
Nancy Cavell POCKETT Notice
POCKETT, Nancy Cavell 13.01.1919-05.02.2020 Passed away peacefully at Kiri Te Kanawa Hospital on Wednesday February 5, 2020, aged 101 years. Wife of the late John. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Alison and Tom, Grandmother and great grandmother of Sandra and Rodger, Christian and Jeremy, Margaret, Alexander and Johnnie, Carolyn and Greg, Holly, Thomas and Rebecca, Enzo and Isabella. Our heartfelt thanks go to the nurses and carers for their marvellous care and attention given to Nancy who would also say thank you and goodbye to all. A private family service has been held. Evans Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ www.evansfuneral.co.nz
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Feb. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -