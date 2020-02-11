|
POCKETT, Nancy Cavell 13.01.1919-05.02.2020 Passed away peacefully at Kiri Te Kanawa Hospital on Wednesday February 5, 2020, aged 101 years. Wife of the late John. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Alison and Tom, Grandmother and great grandmother of Sandra and Rodger, Christian and Jeremy, Margaret, Alexander and Johnnie, Carolyn and Greg, Holly, Thomas and Rebecca, Enzo and Isabella. Our heartfelt thanks go to the nurses and carers for their marvellous care and attention given to Nancy who would also say thank you and goodbye to all. A private family service has been held. Evans Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ www.evansfuneral.co.nz
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Feb. 11, 2020