Nancy (Nan) GILBERT

Nancy (Nan) GILBERT Notice
GILBERT, Nancy (Nan). Peacefully on December 10, 2019 at Summerset in the Bay, Napier; aged 93 years. Nan was the loving wife of the late Max, dearly loved and treasured mother and mother-in-law of Grant and Colleen, Jeromy and Lena, much loved 'Nan' of Renee, Francesco (Brisbane), Michael (Melbourne), and Gavin (Christchurch) and grand granddaughters Jennifer, Sophia and Amelia (Brisbane). In accordance with Nan's long held and often expressed views, a private cremation has been held and she will be interred beside her beloved husband Max at a later date in Ashburton. Special thanks to the wonderful nursing staff at Summerset in the Bay, Napier for the superb care they have taken of Nancy in her last years. Online tributes can be made at www.tnphb.co.nz or messages to "the Gilbert Family", c/- P.O Box 967, Hastings 4156.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Dec. 12, 2019
