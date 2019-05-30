Home

Nancy Kawa (Nanny) BUTCHER

Notice Condolences

Nancy Kawa (Nanny) BUTCHER Notice
BUTCHER, Nancy Kawa (Nanny). On May 29, 2019 passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family. Beloved Wife of the Late Henry-Max Butcher (POM) Loved Mother to Anne, Steven and Sam. Whangai mother to Gibson. Treasured Nanny, Great Nanny and Aunty to many. Nancy will be laying at her home, 100 Waghorne Street until Saturday. Service will be held in the Dunstall Memorial Chapel, Edwardes Street, Napier on Saturday June 1, 2019 at 10am. Which will then be followed by her cremation. All messages to the Butcher Family C/o PO Box 1055, Napier, 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on May 30, 2019
