SKITTRUP, Nancy Lucy. On August 20, 2019 at Taradale Masonic Rest Home. Dearly loved wife of the late Alan. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Robyn and the late Barry Pascoe, and Maree and Warwick Elsmore. Cherished by her grandchildren and great grandchildren. A celebration of Nancy's life will be held at the Sugar Loaf Chapel of Howard & Gannon Funerals, cnr Lee Road and Gloucester Street, Taradale, Napier on Monday, August 26, 2019 at 11am, followed by a private cremation. Messages to the 'Skittrup Family', C/o PO Box 7001, Taradale, Napier 4141.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Aug. 21, 2019