Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy SKITTRUP
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Lucy SKITTRUP

Add a Memory
Nancy Lucy SKITTRUP Notice
SKITTRUP, Nancy Lucy. On August 20, 2019 at Taradale Masonic Rest Home. Dearly loved wife of the late Alan. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Robyn and the late Barry Pascoe, and Maree and Warwick Elsmore. Cherished by her grandchildren and great grandchildren. A celebration of Nancy's life will be held at the Sugar Loaf Chapel of Howard & Gannon Funerals, cnr Lee Road and Gloucester Street, Taradale, Napier on Monday, August 26, 2019 at 11am, followed by a private cremation. Messages to the 'Skittrup Family', C/o PO Box 7001, Taradale, Napier 4141.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.