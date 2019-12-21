Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gentle Touch Funeral Services
920 West Heretaunga St
Hastings, Hawke's Bay
06-876 7942
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy MILLS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Mae MILLS

Add a Memory
Nancy Mae MILLS Notice
MILLS, Nancy Mae. Died peacefully at Hastings Hospital on Sunday December 8 2019 aged 88 years with family by her side. Retired Maternity Nurse, Nancy was the much loved eldest daughter of Norman and Dot Mills of Waipukurau (builders and founders of Hatuma Store, now cafe). Dearly loved Mum of Bev Bettelheim, Judy Crewe and Wendy McCleary. A special thank you to the beautiful nursing team and medical staff for their compassion and respect in the last hours of our Mums life. At Mums request she has been privately cremated, therefore no funeral. A talented seamstress, hockey and golf player. Accomplished Croquet player, teacher and umpire, now taking her hard earned rest. Correspondence to Gentle Touch PO Box 2610, Stortford Lodge, Hastings 4120.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Dec. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -