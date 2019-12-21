|
MILLS, Nancy Mae. Died peacefully at Hastings Hospital on Sunday December 8 2019 aged 88 years with family by her side. Retired Maternity Nurse, Nancy was the much loved eldest daughter of Norman and Dot Mills of Waipukurau (builders and founders of Hatuma Store, now cafe). Dearly loved Mum of Bev Bettelheim, Judy Crewe and Wendy McCleary. A special thank you to the beautiful nursing team and medical staff for their compassion and respect in the last hours of our Mums life. At Mums request she has been privately cremated, therefore no funeral. A talented seamstress, hockey and golf player. Accomplished Croquet player, teacher and umpire, now taking her hard earned rest. Correspondence to Gentle Touch PO Box 2610, Stortford Lodge, Hastings 4120.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Dec. 21, 2019