Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy MULINDER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy (Garratt) MULINDER

Add a Memory
Nancy (Garratt) MULINDER Notice
MULINDER, Nancy (nee Garratt). On Sunday August 9, 2020 peacefully at Eileen Mary Rest Home, Dannevirke, in her 100th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Rex. Loved and adored mother and mother in law to David, Jocelyn and Allan Prior, Gavin and Kathryn, Gerald and Tracy. Loved Gran to Michelle and Morgan, Jared and Amy, Kyle and Lisa, Emmie and Rhett. Great Gran to Matthew, Marcus and Amanda. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations to the Dannevirke Cancer Support Group and these may be left at the service. A heartfelt thanks to all the staff of Eileen Mary, which has been Nancy's home for the last 8 years. A celebration of Nancy's life will be held at Knox Church, Swinburn Street, Dannevirke on Friday August 14 at 1.30pm followed by a private cremation.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Aug. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -