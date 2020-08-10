|
MULINDER, Nancy (nee Garratt). On Sunday August 9, 2020 peacefully at Eileen Mary Rest Home, Dannevirke, in her 100th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Rex. Loved and adored mother and mother in law to David, Jocelyn and Allan Prior, Gavin and Kathryn, Gerald and Tracy. Loved Gran to Michelle and Morgan, Jared and Amy, Kyle and Lisa, Emmie and Rhett. Great Gran to Matthew, Marcus and Amanda. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations to the Dannevirke Cancer Support Group and these may be left at the service. A heartfelt thanks to all the staff of Eileen Mary, which has been Nancy's home for the last 8 years. A celebration of Nancy's life will be held at Knox Church, Swinburn Street, Dannevirke on Friday August 14 at 1.30pm followed by a private cremation.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Aug. 10, 2020