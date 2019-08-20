Home

CHRISTIE, Natalie (nee Hawkins). Tena Koutou Katoa Aged 68 years, passed away on August 18, 2019 through Leukaemia in Sydney, Australia surrounded by her loving husband Charlie and close whanau. Natalie will lie in state at her residence 19 Sowerby Street, Oran Park, Sydney. A Ratana service will be held on Tuesday at 7pm. Her funeral service will be held at 11am Thursday, August 22, 2019. Natalie will be cremated thereafter. Arohanui kia tatou katoa
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Aug. 20, 2019
