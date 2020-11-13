|
BROWN, Natasha Madeline (nee Swayn). Passed away on November 10, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Dearly loved wife of Matt. Loved mum of Lola and Macy. Treasured daughter of Barry and the late Raewyn Swayn. Special sister and Sister-in-law of Quent and Mel A service to celebrate Tash's life will be held at the Napier Fire Station, Taradale Road on Monday November 16, 2020 at 11am. All messages to the Brown family C/o PO Box 1055, Napier, 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Nov. 13, 2020