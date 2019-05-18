Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Neil McLENNAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Neil Alistair McLENNAN

Notice Condolences

Neil Alistair McLENNAN Notice
McLENNAN, Neil Alistair. Suddenly in his sleep, in London on April 24, 2019 aged 57 years. Much loved partner of Matthew. Dearly loved youngest son of the late Ian and Sally McLennan. Loved brother of Jen and Allen McMillan, John and Philippa, Mal and Bron, and Graeme. Wonderful uncle, mentor, nourisher and friend to his nieces and nephews who frequented his residence on their O.E's. Fondly remembered. His funeral service will take place on May 23, 2019 in London. Messages to The McLennan Family, PO Box 7059, Taradale.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on May 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.