McLENNAN, Neil Alistair. Suddenly in his sleep, in London on April 24, 2019 aged 57 years. Much loved partner of Matthew. Dearly loved youngest son of the late Ian and Sally McLennan. Loved brother of Jen and Allen McMillan, John and Philippa, Mal and Bron, and Graeme. Wonderful uncle, mentor, nourisher and friend to his nieces and nephews who frequented his residence on their O.E's. Fondly remembered. His funeral service will take place on May 23, 2019 in London. Messages to The McLennan Family, PO Box 7059, Taradale.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on May 18, 2019