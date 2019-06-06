|
ROBINSON, Neil Culling. Peacefully at Mt Herbert House, Waipukurau on June 4, 2019. Dearly loved husband of Dawn and loving father and father-in-law of Sue and Ray, Jennifer, Kerry and Phil, Kevin and Rachel, Julie and Mike, Helen and Peter. Loved Grandad of all his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Requiem Mass to celebrate Neil's life will be held at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Waipukurau on Friday June 7 2019 at 11:00am followed by interment at Waipukurau Cemetery. Rosary will be recited at the Church on Thursday June 6, at 7:00pm. Messages to:- Robinson family c:- PO Box 200, Waipukurau 4242. C. H. B. Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ Waipukurau
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on June 6, 2019