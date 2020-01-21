Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Neil CHYNOWETH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Neil David CHYNOWETH

Add a Memory
Neil David CHYNOWETH Notice
CHYNOWETH, Neil David. Son of Jessie and Joe (deceased). Father of David, Grace and Marleena. Loved brother of Archie, Jimmy, Graham, Linda and Cecily. Uncle to Amy, Stephen, Jessica, Sophie and Shandell. Great uncle to Dylan, Isobella, Hunter, Demtry, Jaydel and Sariah. Loved cousin of Angela Bell. Long- time friend of Mike Hamilton, Sophie Perry, Cherished and loved friend of Sandra Sutherland. Special Granddad of Dom. A service will be held at Bay City Outreach Centre, 1200 Omahu Road, Hastings on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 11:00am.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Jan. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Neil's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -