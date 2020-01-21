|
CHYNOWETH, Neil David. Son of Jessie and Joe (deceased). Father of David, Grace and Marleena. Loved brother of Archie, Jimmy, Graham, Linda and Cecily. Uncle to Amy, Stephen, Jessica, Sophie and Shandell. Great uncle to Dylan, Isobella, Hunter, Demtry, Jaydel and Sariah. Loved cousin of Angela Bell. Long- time friend of Mike Hamilton, Sophie Perry, Cherished and loved friend of Sandra Sutherland. Special Granddad of Dom. A service will be held at Bay City Outreach Centre, 1200 Omahu Road, Hastings on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 11:00am.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Jan. 21, 2020