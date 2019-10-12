Home

POWERED BY

Services
Longley Terry & Son Funeral Services
19 Cooper S
Havelock North , Hawke's Bay
06-877 7873
Resources
More Obituaries for Neil SYMONDS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Neil Douglas (Skin) SYMONDS

Add a Memory
Neil Douglas (Skin) SYMONDS Notice
SYMONDS, Neil Douglas (Skin). On Thursday, October 10, 2019, at Cranford Hospice, aged 73 years. Deeply loved father and father-in-law of Craig and Esti, Tama and Kylie, and Kiri. Loved Koro to Holly, Alicia, Zoe, Kylana, Ricco, Tamahou and Tahupotiki. A special thanks to the team at Cranford Hospice for all of their ongoing care and support. A service for Skin will be held at the Hastings Deerstalker's Hall, 1534 Maraekakaho Road, Bridge Pa on Monday October 14 at 1.00pm. Messages to the Symonds family can be left on facebook: terrylongleyandson or posted to PO Box 8424, Havelock North.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Oct. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Neil's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.