MARTIN, Neil George. (Dad, Snookie, Nod, Wig) Neil left us at Cranford Hospice on May 26, 2020 aged 57 years. Most loved and amazing husband of Jodie and best father to Michael and Amy, son of Ivan (deceased) and Margaret, brother of Wayne. Finally, we are going to celebrate Neil's life. Please join us at Ellwood Function Centre,15 Otene Road, Hastings on Friday June 19, 2020 at 2:00pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Cranford Hospice in Neil's memory.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on June 13, 2020