Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Neil MARTIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Neil George. (Dad Snookie Nod Wig MARTIN

Add a Memory
Neil George. (Dad Snookie Nod Wig MARTIN Notice
MARTIN, Neil George. (Dad, Snookie, Nod, Wig) Neil left us at Cranford Hospice on May 26, 2020 aged 57 years. Most loved and amazing husband of Jodie and best father to Michael and Amy, son of Ivan (deceased) and Margaret, brother of Wayne. Finally, we are going to celebrate Neil's life. Please join us at Ellwood Function Centre,15 Otene Road, Hastings on Friday June 19, 2020 at 2:00pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Cranford Hospice in Neil's memory.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on June 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Neil's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -