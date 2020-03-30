|
|
MARTIN, Neil George. 25.01.1963-26-03-2020 Neil, Dad, Snookie, Nod, Wig left us at Cranford on March 26, 2020 on the first day of lockdown. Most loved and amazing husband of Jodie and best father of Michael and Amy, son of Ivan (deceased) and Margaret, brother of Wayne. Due to current restrictions, Neil was cremated on March 28, 2020 but we will be having the biggest celebration for Neil when the lockdown is lifted. We are heartbroken but we will make you proud Neil xxx
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Mar. 30, 2020