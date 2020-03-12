Home

PAGE, Neill Lloyd (Pagey). Passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family on March 10, 2020, in his 75th year. Loved husband of Sue. Much loved Dad of Philip and Justine, Lisa and Brent. Loved brother and brother- in-law of Josie, Mark and Nicky, Lee and Kit, Gwyn and Neil, and Ace. Loved uncle of all his nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Motor Neurone Disease Assn NZ will be appreciated, and can be left at the service. A celebration of Pagey's life will be held in the Napier Sailing Club, 63 West Quay, Ahuriri, Napier on Friday, March 13, 2020, at 11.00am. Messages to the Page Family, c/- PO Box 439, Napier 4140. "Forever in our hearts"
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Mar. 12, 2020
