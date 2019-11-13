|
|
BAULD, Neill Stuart (Bauldy). Passed away Friday, November 8, 2019 at Riverhead. Aged 70. Much loved father of Bruce and Tracey and father-in-law of Michelle and Ian. Proud Grandad of Jack, Sam, Alice, Jolie, Lucas, and Martha. Loved brother of Ian, Liz and Chrissie. A funeral service will be held at the Huapai Golf Club, 1261 Coasteville-Riverhead Highway, Riverhead on Friday, November 15, 2019, at 2 pm followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers a donation to the Heart Foundation of New Zealand would be appreciated.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Nov. 13, 2019