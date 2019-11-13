Home

Neill Stuart (Bauldy) BAULD

Neill Stuart (Bauldy) BAULD Notice
BAULD, Neill Stuart (Bauldy). Passed away Friday, November 8, 2019 at Riverhead. Aged 70. Much loved father of Bruce and Tracey and father-in-law of Michelle and Ian. Proud Grandad of Jack, Sam, Alice, Jolie, Lucas, and Martha. Loved brother of Ian, Liz and Chrissie. A funeral service will be held at the Huapai Golf Club, 1261 Coasteville-Riverhead Highway, Riverhead on Friday, November 15, 2019, at 2 pm followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers a donation to the Heart Foundation of New Zealand would be appreciated.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Nov. 13, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -