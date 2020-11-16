Home

Morris & Morris Funerals
199 Kamo Road
Whangarei, Northland 0112
09-4375799
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020
12:30 p.m.
Maunu Crematorium
Nell (nee Manson) (Nellseiner) RUSSELL

Nell (nee Manson) (Nellseiner) RUSSELL
RUSSELL, Nell (Nellseiner) (nee Manson). Passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 12, 2020. Dearly loved wife of the late Stewart. Much loved mother of Jenny and Graham Sutcliffe, Colin and Anne Russell, Graham and Coralie Russell. Treasured gran of Paul and Alice, Tim and Katy, Lisa and Will, Liam and Alyssa, and Braden. Loving great gran of Mark, Henry, and Madison. Farewell service for Nell at the Maunu Crematorium, 12.30pm Tuesday, November 17, 2020. A memorial gathering for Nell will also be held at 11.00am, Thursday, November 19, 2020, 447 Matangi Road, Hamilton. Any queries to Graham on 027 689 8433. All other communications to the "Russell" family, c/- PO Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei 0145.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Nov. 16, 2020
