MORAN, Nellie. June would sincerely like to thank all relations, friends and acquaintances for their kind thoughts and deeds that helped to get through this difficult time. The loss of a mother and aunt and friend to many. Lovely cards and flowers were greatly appreciated. Special thanks to all nursing staff at H.B. Hospital who were involved in taking great care of Nellie. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement as most addresses are unknown.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on June 29, 2019
