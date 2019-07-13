Home

Nellie Rose (Nell) MITCHELL

MITCHELL, Nellie Rose (Nell). On July 12, 2019 at Hastings Soldiers Memorial Hospital, in her 99th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Jack, dearly loved mother and mother-in- law of Jim and Linda, and Sheryl and Ken. Loved grandmother of Robbie, Aaron, Jeannie, and Peter, and nana to all of her great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. In accordance with her wishes, Nell has been privately cremated. A memorial to Nell's life will be held at a later date. A special thanks to all the staff at Bardowie Rest Home and to Nellie's previous carers Phillipa and Kelly.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on July 13, 2019
