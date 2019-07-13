|
MITCHELL, Nellie Rose (Nell). On July 12, 2019 at Hastings Soldiers Memorial Hospital, in her 99th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Jack, dearly loved mother and mother-in- law of Jim and Linda, and Sheryl and Ken. Loved grandmother of Robbie, Aaron, Jeannie, and Peter, and nana to all of her great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. In accordance with her wishes, Nell has been privately cremated. A memorial to Nell's life will be held at a later date. A special thanks to all the staff at Bardowie Rest Home and to Nellie's previous carers Phillipa and Kelly.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on July 13, 2019