|
|
|
BAKER, Neville. Mary and family would like to thank most sincerely all whanau and friends for their kind expressions of sympathy during our sad loss of Neville. Your cards, flowers, baking, koha and kind words will never be forgotten. To Blondie, your farewell to Neville from Dunstall's was so thoughtful and Darryl, Nigel and whanau awating his arrival to the cemetery for that last goodbye. No words in the world can say how much this meant. Covid was hurtful as we drove away leaving you all there. Our celebrant Jennifer Harris spoke softly but truely. Your words were golden and eased the pain we held in saying goodbye to a loved one. Finally Dunstall's many thanks to you for your guidance and support at this difficult time.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on May 23, 2020