CHITTENDEN, Neville. Passed peacefully at Atawhai Rest Home on March 24, 2020 aged 92 years. Beloved husband of the late Val. Loving father and father-in-law of John and Colleen, Michael and Daniela, Kevin (deceased) and Yvonne, David and Jan, Michele and John McCarthy. Dearest Grandpa and Poppa to his twelve grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. A heartfelt thanks to all the Atawhai and Taradale Medical Centre staff who have cared for Neville. A family service for Neville will be live streamed at 3.40pm today, Wednesday, March 25, 2020, on www.dunstalls.co.nz A tribute to Neville or messages to his family can be left on the website or c/- PO Box 1055, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Mar. 25, 2020