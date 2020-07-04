|
|
ROLLINSON, Neville John. Passed away at home July 1, 2020. Aged 64 years. Beloved son of Ian Rollinson and the late Rawinia Rollinson (nee Gray). Much loved brother and brother-in-law of Alex and Jan, Kevin and Naz, Wayne and Delwyn. Also Sheree, Donna, Louise. Adored uncle and grand-uncle to Sonia, Katherine, Luke, Tessa, Darshay, William, Roxanne, Shae, Shaquille, Cypress, Paige and the many grand-nephews and nieces. Funeral service will be held on Sunday July 5 at 1pm at the Greenmeadows Community Hall, 83 Tait Drive, Greenmeadows, Napier. Please join our whanau to celebrate the life of our most beloved whanau member Neville. Eternal rest grant to Him O Lord.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on July 4, 2020