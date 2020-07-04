Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Sunday, Jul. 5, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Greenmeadows Community Hall
83 Tait Drive
Greenmeadows
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Neville ROLLINSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Neville John ROLLINSON

Add a Memory
Neville John ROLLINSON Notice
ROLLINSON, Neville John. Passed away at home July 1, 2020. Aged 64 years. Beloved son of Ian Rollinson and the late Rawinia Rollinson (nee Gray). Much loved brother and brother-in-law of Alex and Jan, Kevin and Naz, Wayne and Delwyn. Also Sheree, Donna, Louise. Adored uncle and grand-uncle to Sonia, Katherine, Luke, Tessa, Darshay, William, Roxanne, Shae, Shaquille, Cypress, Paige and the many grand-nephews and nieces. Funeral service will be held on Sunday July 5 at 1pm at the Greenmeadows Community Hall, 83 Tait Drive, Greenmeadows, Napier. Please join our whanau to celebrate the life of our most beloved whanau member Neville. Eternal rest grant to Him O Lord.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on July 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Neville's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -