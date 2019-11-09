|
NORWELL, Neville Kennedy. Died at Duart Hospital on November 07, 2019, aged 84 years. Dearly Loved husband of Delcie for 62 years. Loved Father and Father-in-law of Sharron and David Holden (Tikokino), Brent (deceased), Tessa and Marcus Averill (D'urville Island). Loved Grandad of Anna, Lucy and Harriet (deceased), Ben, Libby and Rupert and Great Grandad of Daisy, Dalby and Nellie. As per Neville's wishes, a Private Cremation has taken place. Messages to the Norwell Family C/O PO Box 8424, Havelock North.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Nov. 9, 2019