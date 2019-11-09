Home

POWERED BY

Services
Longley Terry & Son Funeral Services
19 Cooper S
Havelock North , Hawke's Bay
06-877 7873
Resources
More Obituaries for Neville NORWELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Neville Kennedy NORWELL

Add a Memory
Neville Kennedy NORWELL Notice
NORWELL, Neville Kennedy. Died at Duart Hospital on November 07, 2019, aged 84 years. Dearly Loved husband of Delcie for 62 years. Loved Father and Father-in-law of Sharron and David Holden (Tikokino), Brent (deceased), Tessa and Marcus Averill (D'urville Island). Loved Grandad of Anna, Lucy and Harriet (deceased), Ben, Libby and Rupert and Great Grandad of Daisy, Dalby and Nellie. As per Neville's wishes, a Private Cremation has taken place. Messages to the Norwell Family C/O PO Box 8424, Havelock North.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Nov. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Neville's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -