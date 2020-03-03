|
MATAIRANGI, Ngāhuia. We, the family of the late Ngāhuia Matairangi , would like to express our sincere gratitude to all who helped in our time of mourning. We appreciate all of you that gave your time to share your condolences and aroha for our mum. To Doctor Paul Johnston and the staff at the Clive Medical Centre and the staff at Cranford Hospice, who supported us with mum's palliative care, we will be forever thankful. To the haukainga, the Minister, the Kaumatua, ngā Kaikaranga, nga Ringawera, nga kaimahi, nga kaitautoko, to you all who worked tirelessly to help us send our Mother, our Nan, our Kuia to her last resting place with dignity and respect, ko tenei te mihi aroha o te Whanau ki a koutou. We can never thank you individually but through this notice, we acknowledge you all for your aroha and support at this time. The Whānau of Ngāhuia Matairangi
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Mar. 3, 2020